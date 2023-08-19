Rhos on Sea: Man in 80s dies in seafront car crash
A man in his 80s has died after his car crashed into a seafront wall.
His silver Mercedes hit a wall on West Promenade in Rhos on Sea, Conwy county, during the early hours of Saturday morning.
North Wales Police is appealing for people who live nearby to check CCTV cameras or doorbell footage to help them to understand what happened.
The force said it received a callout at about 03:35 BST.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the gentleman," said Sgt Jason Diamond.