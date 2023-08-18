Holiday safety: Magaluf Weekender rep says know your limits
Young people travelling should have fun but know their limits, Magluf Weekender star Jordan Davies has said.
A-level students received their exam results on Thursday and may have decided to go travelling before university or work.
Georgia Hague, 28, lost a friend whilst working in Magaluf and said young people should feel empowered to travel, but stick together.
She urged people to bring home memories, not tragedies.
Now a DJ and goat farmer in Monmouthshire, Jordan, 31, worked as a rep for 10 years.
"When I started it was like a whole different place," he said.
"Holidays back then were about getting as drunk as you can and as silly as you can but now with social media it has changed and young people are a lot more responsible."
As a seasoned traveller Jordan, who starred in ITV's The Magaluf Weekender, said there were five things young people can do to be safe.
- Don't forget your phone and passport and "always be contactable"
- Pace yourself and know your limits - be aware that alcohol measures may be different
- Tour and explore - "make the most of it"
- Never leave your mates and stay with who you know
- Have fun - "that's why you're there"
To parents and guardians, Jordan said they may have to accept their children "are not going to listen".
He said: "Make sure you tell them to always be contactable, but don't give them your credit card."
He said going abroad is a way for young people to "get confident and have an amazing time".
'My friend died but you can be safe'
Georgia Hague, 28, from Wrexham, was 23 when she decided she wanted to work aboard and headed off to Magaluf.
Within weeks of starting her summer work, she lost her friend, Natalie Cormack, 19, when she fell from the seventh floor of an apartment block.
She said it was one of "a lot of incidences, a lot of fatalities, and a lot of avoidable young deaths".
"There's just such a different mindset when you're away," said Georgia.
"You just feel like you're invincible when you're young and you're having fun. Her whole life ended."
Georgia left Spain after two-and-a-half years and has since worked with the Home Office on the Stick With Your Mates campaign, encouraging young people to be safe abroad.
"My main message is always stick together," she said.
"You're wandering off as soon as you're on your own. You're so vulnerable, and you will make decisions that you wouldn't make within a group."
She said she does believe travelling can really empower young people, adding she doesn't want "magical memories to be tarnished" by tragedy and loss.
'Do your research'
Travel writer and podcaster Portia Jones, from Cardiff, has been travelling alone since she was 18 and said the best thing young people could do it know about where they are going.
She said: "There might be a lot of local laws and customs which you really need to get up to speed on because it can catch people out."
Portia recommends "paying particular attention to where you get your information from" in an effort to follow sensible advice.
"I think things like social media are a really good tool for inspiration," she said
"You've just got to be really careful because we know a lot of the platforms have a lot of misinformation."
She added travel insurance was "absolutely vital" for people planning their trip particularly if they're going alone.
"Trust me, I've had cholera, I've broken both wrists and a foot."
'Have your wits about you'
Eve Bevan, 20, from Swansea, visited Thailand for a month earlier this year with her friend after taking on a second job to fund her trip.
"As soon as I got back, I decided that I wanted to go again."
Despite being able to relax and enjoy her travels, Eve said young people "definitely have to have your wits about you".
"Everyone's there to have a good time, but as long as you're mindful of what's going on and what's around you, you can't really go too wrong," she said.
"It's just about being sensible and streetwise to where you are."
Eve hopes to return to Thailand later this year but this time alone, which she said "definitely puts you edge a little bit more".
Her advice, however, is "to follow your instincts" and "trust your gut" if something does not feel right.