Port Talbot: Man badly injured in incident at Tata Steel plant
A 46-year-old man has suffered possible "life-changing injuries" in an industrial incident at a steel plant.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the Tata Steel plant in the Margam area of Port Talbot at 20:20 BST on Thursday.
South Wales Police said the man was taken to University Hospital of Wales by ambulance.
The Health and Safety Executive was informed, police added.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said medical specialists were flown to the scene to help treat the injured man.