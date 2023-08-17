Chester: Man charged after double fatal crash
- Published
A man is facing two charges of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash.
Ellie Crossley, 20, from Holywell, and Rebecca Doughty, also 20, of Connah's Quay, Flintshire, were described as "lifelong friends".
Benjamin Lewis, 30, of West Vale, Neston, Cheshire, was arrested on 23 December, 2021.
That was almost a month after the 25 November collision on the A5117 near Parkgate Road, Chester.
He has since been issued with a postal summons to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on 8 September.
Cheshire police said he will be charged there with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.