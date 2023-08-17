Pontypridd: Man charged after police doused in petrol
A man has been charged after two police officers were doused with petrol and told they would be set alight.
The two approached a man in Pontypridd on Monday who appeared to be in distress before they were attacked.
The 41-year-old, from Penywaun, Aberdare, was arrested after being tasered.
He is now facing two counts of threats to kill, and two of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure.
He was remanded to appear in Merthyr Tydfil magistrates' court on Thursday.
South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses.
