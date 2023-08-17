South Wales Police officer in court accused of relationship with victim
A police officer has appeared in court after allegedly pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a victim of crime.
South Wales Police PC Paul Higgins, 41, of Hengoed, Caerphilly, has been charged with five offences, including perverting the course of justice.
He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address at the hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
He was released on bail ahead of a further hearing in September.
PC Higgins is charged with corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable in pursuing and engaging in a sexual relationship with a victim of crime.
It is also alleged PC Higgins performed a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice between April 2021 and December 2022.
He is said to have encouraged the alleged victim "to give the same false account" to Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigators.
He is also charged with three counts of unauthorised access to police computer systems.
The IOPC began an investigation into the officer following a referral about his conduct from South Wales Police in May 2021.
Charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service after the IOPC passed it a file of evidence following completion of its investigation in February 2023.
South Wales Police told the police watchdog PC Higgins remains suspended.
PC Higgins was released on bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing on 14 September at Newport Crown Court.