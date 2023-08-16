Black Mountains: Pilot in hospital after glider crash
A pilot has been taken to hospital after their glider crashed into the side of a mountain.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 13:52 BST on Tuesday after the aircraft hit Waun Fach, the highest peak in Powys's Black Mountains.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had referred the matter to the British Gliding Association.
The pilot was taken by Wales Air Ambulance to hospital in Cwmbran, Torfaen.
Longtown Mountain Rescue said: "The glider is located on a footpath, we would ask anyone that does come across the glider in the Black Mountains to leave the site undisturbed."
The glider was based at Talgarth's Black Mountains Gliding Club.