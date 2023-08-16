Teddy bear found at Monmouth car boot sale sells for £3,800
A teddy bear found at a car boot sale has sold at auction for £3,800.
The stuffed toy was spotted on a trip to Monmouth Show Ground by Jeanette Davies, 60, who sensed it was valuable.
The rare 1905 German Steiff bear was expected to fetch between £4,000 and £6,000 when it went under the hammer at Bishton Hall in Staffordshire
But, having only paid £130 for it, Ms Davies, from near Cwmbran, Torfaen, still made a £3,670 profit.
The bear was auctioned by Hansons Auctioneers, whose Teddy bear consultant dubbed the antique Mr Cinnamon because of its colour.
Auction house owner Charles Hanson said: "I'm thrilled for Teddy. What a tremendous result for both seller and buyer alike."
The Teddy has a mohair coat, original boot-button eyes, stitched smile and cupped ears, one of which has been sewn back on, slightly in the wrong direction.
Speaking before the auction, Ms Davies said: "Sometimes you just take a gamble and I'm glad we did."
Ms Davies' son, Kyle Johns, 29, said: "We've been going to the Monmouth car boot sale every Saturday for years but we've never found anything as valuable as this.
"Mum was convinced the bear might be special but I wasn't too sure. In fact I was reluctant to spend £130 - she had to persuade me."
The Teddy bears were sold at the car boot sale by a woman in her 70s who said she was moving to Australia.
Mr Johns shared a photo of it on Facebook and started getting messages from people saying it was special.