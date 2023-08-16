A-levels: How does clearing work and what are the options? Published 13 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Some students will look to find a place at university or college via a process called clearing

Thousands of students across Wales will find out their A-level exam results on Thursday morning.

For many hoping to go to university, an anxious wait will be followed by celebrations as they discover they have secured the grades they hoped for.

But others will be disappointed and facing tough decisions, including applying to other universities or colleges via clearing.

So what is clearing, and how does it work at universities in Wales?

What is clearing?

Clearing is how universities and colleges fill empty places they still have on their courses.

This could be if you have not got the grades you need to get into your first choice university or course.

But it could also be for other reasons, like if you have performed better than your predicted grades and want to change universities, or if you have decided to go to university after the application deadline.

In its online guide to clearing, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) encourages students to regard the process as "an opportunity for you to start again".

However, most spare places fill up quickly, so you have to act fast.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, A-level results are made available from 08:00 BST on results day

When will I know if I have the grades I need?

Students can collect their A-level results from schools or colleges anytime from 08:00 BST on Thursday, though the opening times at each educational setting will vary.

Ucas will also update its Ucas Hub website at around 08:00 BST.

You can expect to see one of the following messages on the Ucas Hub page after logging in:

Unconditional - your place on the course has been confirmed. This may be your firm or insurance offer, or both.

Unsuccessful - you have not been accepted by your choice or choices. You could now choose to enter clearing.

Unconditional Changed Course - you do not have the necessary grades for your offer, but the university has suggested a similar course which might require lower grades.

How does clearing work?

If you have just missed a grade by a few marks then Prospects, the graduate careers website, advises first talking to your chosen university.

"While they're under no obligation to reconsider their decision, especially with places so competitive, they may listen to you if you plan to appeal any grades," its online guide to results day advises.

Alternatively, you could decide to go through the clearing process.

Course vacancies available through clearing will be listed on the Ucas search tool . There are usually more than 30,000.

You will need to contact any colleges or universities you are interested in to first find out if they will offer you a place, before adding a clearing choice to your Ucas application.

Clearing top tips

Plan ahead: Have a think about other universities or courses you might be interested in before results day and do some research about them, so you can make better informed decisions

Have a think about other universities or courses you might be interested in before results day and do some research about them, so you can make better informed decisions Have all your important information to hand: When making calls to universities in the clearing process, you will need your Ucas number, clearing number and grades

When making calls to universities in the clearing process, you will need your Ucas number, clearing number and grades Be prepared to answer questions: Universities might ask you specific questions about why you are applying for a course and you could be invited for an interview

Are there clearing spaces at Welsh universities?

Aberystwyth University said a number of its departments were already full, but added that it had a team of advisers available to offer guidance and support on A-level results day. The university's clearing advice team can be reached on 0800 121 40 80.

Cardiff University said it was "difficult to identify" how many available places it would have in advance of results day, but advised students looking for places via clearing to "contact us immediately". The university's clearing helpline can be reached on 0333 241 2800.

Cardiff Metropolitan University said it was expecting the clearing process to be "competitive", but said it had a greater number of subject areas available compared to last year. The university's clearing helpline can be reached on 0300 330 0755.

The University of South Wales said it would have courses available through clearing in a "range of subject areas", but said a number of factors - including the lingering effects of the pandemic - could result in increased competition. The university's clearing helpline can be reached on 03455 76 06 06.

The University of Wales Trinity St David said it still had places available for September across its campuses and would have advisers available to help. The university's clearing advice line can be reached on 0300 323 1828.

Wrexham Glyndwr University confirmed it had places available via clearing but said it usually filled them quickly "and [did not] expect that to change this year". The university's clearing advice line can be reached on 01978 293439.

Swansea University said it would be offering clearing places and said it tried to be "very flexible" in its approach to the process. Its helpline can be reached on 0808 175 3071.

Bangor University said it also had spaces available through clearing, adding that the opportunities available to students who go through the process were "excellent". The clearing helpline can be reached on 0800 085 1818.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Ucas has a clearing helpline, which opens from 08:00 BST on results day

Where can I go for further advice?

The Ucas website has lots of advice about navigating clearing on its website.

Ucas also has a dedicated clearing helpline - 0371 468 0 468 - which will be available from 08:00 BST on results day.

If you need help with career choices, you can also call an adviser at the national careers service on 0800 100 900.