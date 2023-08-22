Bus: Elderly people would be isolated by cuts, charity says
Loneliness and isolation could increase among older people if bus services are reduced, a charity warns.
Operators have warned passengers that up to a quarter of bus services in Wales could be cut if operators fail to get further long-term government funding.
Age Cymru said buses provide a lifeline to thousands of elderly people.
The charity is calling on the Welsh government, local authorities, and bus operators to maintain services.
It is estimated almost 10% of bus routes have been axed this summer now the Welsh government's £150m pandemic-era emergency funding has ended.
Ministers said they were working on funding to start after April.
Age Cymru, the national charity for older people, said buses were crucial for accessing essential services like hospital or GP appointments, buying food, and withdrawing cash to pay bills.
The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), which represents bus companies, said bus users could be hit further by more cuts in the next financial year.
The charity's chief executive Victoria Lloyd said: "The impact of poor public transport on the lives of older people can be profound.
"It increases isolation and loneliness and reduces opportunities to socialise or join groups and activities, which is particularly important after the isolation of Covid-19 which has disproportionally affected older people.
"Older people are some of those most impacted by the cuts to public bus services; their needs should be considered, and their voices heard in any decisions that are taken."