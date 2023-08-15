Inflation: How to have a wedding while keeping costs down
Family, friends and fish finger sandwiches are the only things Laura Prosser and her partner Martyn need for their perfect wedding.
Weddings are expensive and, with rising prices driving up costs, they were determined to stick to their £5,000 budget.
Laura and Martyn are not alone in trying to manage the costs of their big day.
Data released later is expected to show inflation falling but still high.
Laura, 41, a personal trainer from Penarth, said she was relaxed about her big day this coming Friday.
"I think we've actually come in under budget," she said. "So we're looking forward to just enjoying with friends and family."She has been with her partner Martyn, 50, for more than a decade and they have a child together.
Laura spent £150 on her dress and her mum has been tasked with making big batches of Welsh cakes for guests."We were quite cut-throat from the start," Laura said. "There's no free bar, there's no great entertainment. It's just close friends, family and fish finger sandwiches.
"It's simple, but it's the people we want to be there for our moment."Though she admits there were some contentious issues - with her mum insisting on flowers."I never wanted [them], but apparently everyone has to have some level of flowers. So the small things do add up."
She also offered a tip to others: "Start with a basic registry office and then maybe don't even tell venues it's a wedding. Because once you say wedding, they seem to just add this magical money."
Wedding consultant Zoe Binning said the most important step for couples on a budget is to agree on priorities."If you want really good food and drink, work out how many people you can cater for," she said."Or if a really amazing photographer is most important, work out what it's going to cost you and stick to it - whatever happens."Being flexible on days of the week, times of the year and the number of guests can make the event much cheaper.
She said the biggest costs are the venue and catering, "usually around 50% of your total budget"."That is where the main bulk of the of the cost is, but also where there's the biggest opportunity to adapt."
Shakira Obaid, commercial director at wedding venue operator Oldwalls Collection, said: "It used to be all about a Saturday in August, but you can have a beautiful wedding at Easter, or there's the school holidays in February."If you're willing to compromise, then perhaps there could be massive savings to be made."Wedding providers are also watching costs closely and looking to offer competitive deals, according to Ms Obaid.
Oldwalls has recently introduced a fixed price "whirlwind package"."To secure the very best rates, you might need to be looking to bring that wedding forward," she said. "But six to 12 months is still ample opportunity to plan a wedding."