Stradey Park Hotel: Man arrested after vehicle damaged
- Published
A man has been arrested at Stradey Park Hotel after a vehicle was damaged.
The business in Furnace, Carmarthenshire, has been at the centre of protests over plans for it to host up to 241 asylum seekers.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to the hotel on Monday afternoon and a local man was in custody.
The force said it would work to enable lawful protest, adding: "Criminal offences reported will be investigated and the appropriate action taken."