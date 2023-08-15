Stradey Park Hotel: Man arrested after vehicle damaged

Stradey Park Hotel is set to house up to 241 asylum seekersS4C
Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli is set to house up to 241 asylum seekers

A man has been arrested at Stradey Park Hotel after a vehicle was damaged.

The business in Furnace, Carmarthenshire, has been at the centre of protests over plans for it to host up to 241 asylum seekers.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to the hotel on Monday afternoon and a local man was in custody.

The force said it would work to enable lawful protest, adding: "Criminal offences reported will be investigated and the appropriate action taken."