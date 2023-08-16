Cost of living: A-level students worry about affording uni
- Published
Students have said they fear that the cost-of-living crisis could ruin the university experience for them.
Rent and food prices have increased for students while maintenance loans are lower compared to last year.
BBC Wales spoke to three students ahead of A-level results day about how it has affected their choices ahead of September.
Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland get their A-level and other Level 3 results on Thursday.
Meg Campbell, 18, wants to study media and communication at Swansea University, but will live at home to avoid the cost of student accommodation.
She chose her hometown ahead of Winchester University due to the "very expensive" living costs there.
She works at a restaurant in Cardiff but is looking for a new job in Swansea so she can work and study.
"If I'm paranoid about money, then my savings from the job are there. I want to buy a new laptop before I start too." she said.
Meg would rather not work while at university as it is a distraction, but said it "has to be done".
"My sister goes to Bournemouth University and works a lot, so there's a lot of stress on her."
She said her friend has "four or five jobs on the go" to save money, despite the fact she intends to commute to university from home.
'I'm waiting for that reality check'
Ben Sullivan, from Swansea, hopes to get into King's College London to study international relations.
The 18-year-old will live in student halls run by King's College that caps accommodation costs at £155 per week.
"You hear stories from people in London about the expense of it, I am nervous but looking forward to it."
Ben said he would have to "budget loads" and get a job to afford the London life.
"My parents can't financially support me, but they're really excited and supportive about me going.
"I just don't want to have to sacrifice the social side of things and my studies."
London is notoriously expensive and, as a result, Ben will "try not to go clubbing" to save money and hopes to get a King's College bursary to support him.
'The decision to commute is the way forward'
Rachael Huddleston-Smith, 18, said living at home was her only option.
"If I did choose to move I don't think I'd have enough financial aid to help me live above the poverty line to be honest."
Instead, she will make the journey from Newport to Cardiff University each day, where she hopes to study law.
"I know less and less people that are moving to uni and are rather staying at home and commuting."
Rachael said the cost of living crisis has made moving away at a young age a "daunting" experience.
"The decision to commute from home is the way forward for most people. They don't have to worry about not being able to afford food or rent and can make money through a second job."
Rachael has been forced to turn to student community groups to secure cut-price textbooks, as some could cost hundreds of pounds.
"It seems to be a very big thing in student life that people pass down textbooks from last year to younger students so we can actually afford them at a discounted price."
Despite her concerns, Rachael is adamant that she will enjoy herself: "I don't think that staying at home would negatively impact my experience any more than if I was living in student accommodation. I like to socialise."
Additional reporting by Eleri Griffiths
Trying to stay warm, juggling part-time jobs and the impact on their mental health. BBC News follows the lives of three university students in Leeds to find out how they are tackling the cost of living crisis.
Available now on BBC iPlayer (UK only).