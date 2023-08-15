Swansea: Swimmer dies after competing in open water race
A swimmer has died after taking part in an in an open water race.
David Grey, 72, was competing in a 750m (2,450ft) race in Swansea Bay on Sunday afternoon.
Event organisers Tri-Sharks said he slowed during the race and was helped by medics on the beach before he died.
His daughter Debbie was competing alongside her dad in the 1,500m (4,921ft) race at the same event.
Leah Morgan of Swansea Tri-Sharks said: "Dai was a world-class swimmer... he was always helping and supporting people. His passing is a massive loss to swimming and to sport."
Next year's event will be named in honour of Mr Grey, who has been described as a "legend" by members of the swimming community.
He won the 1,500m race in 2022 but was racing the shorter 750m distance after suffering ill-health over the past year.
Ms Morgan said at about 16:30 BST, lifeguards spotted Mr Grey slowing down in the water towards the end of the event.
"Within seconds he was on the beach and being attended to by medics, but sadly died," she added.
Among those paying tribute from the open water swimming community were triathlon clubs in Pontypool and Maesteg.
The 2024 event - renamed the Dai Grey Swansea Bay Swim - has had the blessing of Mr Grey's wife Elaine and daughters Debbie and Jayne.
Elaine said her husband suffered from two rare conditions - scleromyxedema and de Mato Neuro syndrome - but said they did not stop him from wanting to take part in sport.
"He took part in the British lifeguard championships in the 1970s - which his team won - from a very early age he was competing and swimming," she said.
"When he came out of hospital last year, he was back in the water. Swimming was his passion."