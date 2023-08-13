Campsite car crash: Six in hospital after Pembrokeshire collision
Six people have been taken to hospital after reports of a car crash at a campsite.
A cordon has been erected around a collapsed tent at Newgale, Pembrokeshire, following an incident on Saturday night.
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed one person was airlifted to hospital from Newgale Campsite, and five others were taken to hospital by paramedics.
A road runs alongside the campsite which was filled with tents.
Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to comment.
The Welsh Ambulance Service sent six ambulances to the scene after receiving a callout at 22:40 BST.
It said one patient was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by a Coastguard rescue helicopter.
Four others were taken by paramedics to Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen, and another one was taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed a crew was sent to the scene.