Line of Duty's Vicky McClure announces marriage live on air
- Published
Actor Vicky McClure and her film producer partner Jonny Owen have announced they are married - live on radio on their wedding day.
The star of the BBC's Line of Duty and her Welsh husband tied the knot in her home city of Nottingham on Friday.
Fresh from the ceremony, they appeared on a late night BBC Radio Wales show hosted by Katie Owen, Jonny's daughter.
She revealed on her show: "If anyone's listening, this is my dad and Vicky McClure and they've just got married".
"We're married," the bride replied on the programme.
"We've had the most amazing special day. We're gutted that you've had to go back but we're so proud of you for what you're doing.
"You're missing lots of dancing, Katie, but we can do that again. We love you and miss you."
Katie Owen completed a 160-mile journey to Cardiff for her radio show.
"I left after the ceremony, got the train to Central Square and changed out of my wedding dress in the train toilets," she said.
"It was beautiful, lots of Welsh flags. I left the after-party as everyone was arriving which was hard but worth it when I got to the studio.
"(It) was lush being the first exclusive announcement too on BBC Radio Wales."
Vicky McClure is best known for her roles as Det Insp Kate Fleming in the BBC police series Line of Duty, and as Lol Jenkins in the film This Is England and its sequel mini-series on Channel 4.
Jonny Owen, from Merthyr Tydfil, is a film producer, director and actor.
He appeared in Channel 4's Shameless, won a Welsh Bafta in 2007 for the documentary The Aberfan Disaster, and directed Don't Take Me Home, the story of the Wales football team at Euro 2016.