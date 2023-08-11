TikTok: Skindred comes second in battle for first UK number one
A Welsh band that found a new audience via a TikTok dance trend has reached number two in the UK album charts.
The band's eighth studio album Smile was beaten to the top spot by Cian Ducrot's Victory.
Their success comes after viral dance videos to their 2005 single Nobody led to fans discovering the Newport band's back catalogue.
Lead singer Benji Webbe said they were "happy and ecstatic" with the result.
Last week's number one UTOPIA by Travis Scott dropped to number three.
Smile also tops this week's Official Vinyl Albums Chart, Rock and Metal Albums Chart and is the UK's most downloaded album of the past seven days, as well as the biggest independent release of the week.
Skindred were the support act for Kiss's last few UK shows between 3 June and 8 July.
They will also be touring the album in October and November this year, announcing three headline shows for 2024, including one at the 10,000 capacity OVO arena, in Wembley.
Speaking earlier this week Benji said: "I've been an artist for 25 years, and (I'm) representing a community of peace, love, togetherness and unity.
"I think the messaging in Skindred's music is more important than anything that's going on, because we're all about bringing people together.
"This platform can help us build a stronger community throughout the world through the sound of Skindred and the music that we make."