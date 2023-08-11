Conwy councillors accused of damage at yurt site visit
- Published
Two councillors have been accused of property damage and dangerous driving during a visit to a proposed yurt site.
Conwy council's planning committee refused permission for tent-style "glamping" accommodation on remote land near Llangernyw.
But while visiting the location ahead of the vote, two members of the committee allegedly drove unsafely, leading to property damage.
Alan Hunter and Andrew Wood denied the accusations.
Neil Roberts, who lives next to the site, accused Mr Wood of reversing into his front gate "at least twice" during a site visit, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"There was no room for him to use the off-road parking area next door, resulting in me having to allow access [to] my property so he could complete his manoeuvre," he said.
"The incident is merely a continuation of what we've had to endure already and further shows the unsuitability for a tourist business along this lane."
He then accused Mr Hunter of reversing his silver Ford "blindly on to the highway" and said he would report any further incidents to the police.
Mr Wood thanked Mr Roberts for opening his gate, adding: "I haven't damaged his gate, but at the end of the day, it did demonstrate [how tight the road was]."
Mr Hunter said he was guided by a bus driver and reversing sensors meant there was "no potential of hitting anything".
The site operated with yurts during a Covid-19 exemption period, but the plans were recommended for refusal due to the "very remote and inaccessible location".
Councillor Jo Nutall said it was a "fantastic idea in principle" but "very unfair" on neighbours.
Victoria Atkinson, who submitted the application for two yurts, said they complemented policies encouraging "high-quality, low-impact" tourism.
But residents raised safety concerns, insisting nearby roads were already in poor condition.