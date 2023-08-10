National Eisteddfod: Man travels 7,000 miles to speak Welsh
- Published
A man has come all the way from Patagonia to speak the Welsh language at the National Eisteddfod
It is Manuel Austin's second time after having an "amazing" experience last time he visited.
Mr Austin, from Y Wladfa in southern Argentina, is one of the hundreds of people who come to Wales' biggest cultural festival to help improve their use of the language.
He said: "I've seen how the language is still alive in Wales, I just love it."
Mr Austin's grandfather was from Wales and he decided to start learning Welsh 10 years ago to feel like he is "keeping in touch with his roots".
In 2013, he visited Wales for the first time to go to an intensive Welsh language course at Aberystwyth University and now learns weekly online, as well as going to the summer course at the university.
He said: "I have friends that speak Welsh in Patagonia but not many so I don't get the opportunity to use the language."
Mr Austin went to his first National Eisteddfod in 2017 and wanted to come back this year to improve his language.
"It was an amazing experience and this year has been the same," he said.
This year's festival in Boduan, Gwynedd, has 1,800 volunteers - more than any previous year.
Among them is Linda Wollets, 62, from Caerphilly, who wanted to help out to improve her Welsh.
Ten years ago, she decided to retire early with her partner Mark Rudman and move to Porthmadog.
She said: "I wanted to do something totally different. Within two weeks of arriving we felt we needed to learn Welsh."
The pair decided to volunteer to give something back to the community that has been "brilliant" with them.
Another volunteer, Steve Hutchins, 69, has been enjoying his first National Eisteddfod.
Mr Hutchins grew up in Slough, Berkshire, but now lives in Nefyn, after moving to be closer to his son following the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I've never regretted the decision. I love it here," he said.
He only recently started learning the language, adding: "I want people to know you're never too old to learn a language."
Martin Croydon, 36, won the Welsh learner of the year award in 2013 and is now chairman of this year's Maes D area (Welsh learners).
He said: "The Maes D area at the eisteddfod is extremely important and it's giving people an opportunity to mix and enjoy the language."
Originally from Kidderminster, he has lived on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd for 14 years.
He said the Welsh learner award "was such an amazing experience".
"It changed a lot of things for me and the local area because I think it raised the profile of Welsh learners in this area," he added.