Swansea: Seven-year sinking house rebuild saga for owner
- Published
A man who has waited seven years for his house to be rebuilt has been told to leave his temporary accommodation.
Edward Collins moved out in April 2016 after his home in Cockett, Swansea, started to subside.
He has lived in temporary accommodation in the city for the past three years but said "endless problems" mean he still is not back home.
Insurance firm Saga said it was a "complex case", while the contractors have not responded to the BBC.
"I've had seven years of one problem after the next," said Mr Collins, who was initially told the work would take a year.
However after further inspections Saga decided instead to demolish and completely rebuild the house but the work has been struck with multiple delays.
Mr Collins said: "The whole thing is disorganised, they don't seem to talk to one another."
After writing twice to the chief executive of the insurance company, Mr Collins said the council came to the site this March, along with the contractors.
He said he was promised the work would be done "no problem" by the end of July for him to move in August.
"They gave me their word but I still haven't ordered the furnishings and I'm assuming there's going to be lead times on those," he said.
The situation has been further complicated after the landlord of the temporary accommodation has told Edward he must move out by September.
"If they don't do it within five weeks I've got to move on again," he said.
"I don't know where I'm going to go, I don't know what's going to happen."
As a semi-detached property it also affects his neighbour Colin Lewis as well who said workers "come and go as they please", adding some weeks they do not turn up at all.
Mr Lewis said, "the workers themselves are kind enough when they are here" and often help him get out of his driveway, which has blind spots caused by the skip and cabin on the road outside.
However the "waiting and waiting" has impacted his life too.
"I just want to see the back of them just like Edward wants to see the back of them," he added.
The mess caused meant he was reluctant to do any work on his property, meaning he has had to put off his own house improvements twice.
"I'm waiting to replace the windows and the door, I've actually ordered them, they've asked me when they can start work but I've said until the work has finished next door I don't want anything done."
Saga said it was "extremely sorry Mr Collins is not yet in his new home".
It added it had been a "complex and extremely unusual insurance claim" with issues such as "supply chain disruption".
It apologised Mr Collins for the "considerable inconvenience and frustration caused".
The contractors Camilleri Construction Ltd were also contacted but have not responded.