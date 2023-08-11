Wales' first minister's rapist son jailed for licence breach
- Published
A convicted rapist has been jailed for 58 weeks for breaching a sex offender's order after his release from prison.
Jay Humphries, 36, admitted he had used an unapproved username on a dating site and deleted his internet history.
Humphries, the son of Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, was sentenced to more than eight years in 2018 under his old name, Jonathan Drakeford.
Judge Timothy Petts told Caernarfon Crown Court there was "a very real risk" he would reoffend if on licence.
Humphries was released on licence in January and was staying in approved premises when the Sexual Harm Prevention Order breaches came to light in March.
He had been given permission to use the social dating site Fab Guys by the police, but only with an agreed name and password that would allow officers to monitor his activity.
Instead, he used an unapproved username - naughty 5007387.
Officers also found in March his internet browser history had been deleted.
He had been warned earlier in 2023 about deleting text messages and judge Petts told him it was a "warning you didn't heed".
Humphries' online activity included sexually explicit content but nothing illegal, the court was told.
The defendant appeared in court via a video link from HMP Berwyn.
A previous hearing heard that he had been recalled to prison in May after other breaches of his release licence, including leaving an abusive phone message for a probation officer.
In 2018, Humphries was given an eight-year and eight-month sentence after being found guilty of rape and inflicting actual bodily harm.
He also admitted to a child sexual offence after messaging a girl on Facebook who he thought was 15.
At the time of Humphries' conviction, Mr Drakeford said it had been a "distressing period" for his family, adding that "our thoughts are with all those caught up in it, especially the victim".