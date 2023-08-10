Older people: House repairs more urgent since Covid, charity says
More older people are asking for help with home repairs and adaptations since the pandemic, a maintenance charity has said.
Disrepair has become more complex and urgent and funding more challenging, according to Care and Repair Cymru.
It is calling for a specific Welsh government grant for emergency repairs in low-income homes.
The Welsh government said it gives organisations more than £19m for older people's housing support.
Chris Jones, chief executive of Care and Repair Cymru, said 62,000 older people were referred to its services in 2022 - 10% up on the previous year.
Tony Costa from Penrhyn Bay in Conwy county said knee trouble meant being at home feels unsafe.
"If I go over - and I have fallen over - it's very difficult to get up by myself," he said.
The 74-year-old, who enjoys playing tennis, has benefited from Care and Repair help with several adaptations to his home, including grab rails, a new banister and raised the toilet seat, while he waits for operations on his knees.
"They're only little things, but for people who have a certain disability they make all the difference in the world," he said.
"I feel so safe now, just with those things and I hope they will take me right through that process of waiting for the operation and should help me when I'm recovering."
Following the publication of the charity's recent report on the state of older people's housing, Care and Repair Cymru is calling on the Welsh government to establish a new grant to fund emergency repairs for people on low incomes.
"While we do have some resources and support available for disabled facilities, adaptations, and for keeping homes warm, there's a real gap in policy and funding for people who have got serious disrepair in their properties, living in dangerous, unsafe, damp housing conditions," said Mr Jones.
"If there was a safety net grant from government, that would solve the problem much quicker. It would mean that our caseworkers can help more people."
The pandemic was a key driving factor for the recent increase in demand, Mr Jones said - partly because of a backlog in referrals for adaptations from councils, but also due to urgent issues around disrepair that may have been left untouched for years.
"We've got people who have come to us because they think they've got a small leak but actually, that leak has turned out to be something that in turn has meant that the floor has become dangerous and rotten and in danger of collapse," he said.
"We see people who come to us because they have leaking roofs or penetrating damp or rotten windows and we are increasingly seeing more and more urgent conditions."
He emphasised Wales' stretched NHS services would benefit from additional funding to facilitate improvement in housing standards among the poorest in society.
"We all know that prevention is better than cure - it's a well-known phrase, but it's really true. "If we prevent accidents and illnesses through poor housing, then that will save the NHS around £100m a year."
The Welsh government said: "We recognise the value of work undertaken by Care and Repair to help older people live in decent housing and stay independent.
"We provide £19.5m annually on capital grants to Care and Repair, housing associations and local authorities to support these important services."