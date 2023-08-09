TikTok: Skindred heading for first UK number one after 25 years
After a TikTok revitalisation, Skindred are on track for their first UK number one album - 25 years after they formed.
The band, from Newport, south Wales, are leading the midweek race in the Official Albums Chart.
It comes after a viral TikTok dance trend to their 2005 single 'Nobody' led to the rockers amassing a generation of new fans earlier this year.
The Sherlocks and Cian Ducrot are also in contention for their first chart-topping album at the midweek mark.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales on Wednesday, lead singer Benji Webbe said the band "can't take their foot off the gas just yet".
"It's nice to have a midweek but lets get that weekend. When we get through that, that's when we can start celebrating," he said.
"Its not like we're miles ahead, its very close. So anyone out there who loves Skindred, or just wants to help, feel free to get that album.
"We just want all of our beautiful Welsh Cymru people to get behind this beautiful Welsh band, support us as much as they can and get us to that number one position."
Webbe spoke of his surprise after finding out the viral social media dance trend had breathed new life into a song the band released 18 years ago.
"My niece called me and said 'Uncle Benji, you're on TikTok'. I was like what? Then I looked and I saw millions of views," he said.
"So I had to have a go at the dance. It's not difficult, but it's just trying to remember all the moves."
Skindred were the support act for Kiss's last few UK shows between June 3 and July 8.
They will also be touring the album in October and November this year, announcing three headline shows for 2024, including one at the 10,000 capacity OVO arena, in Wembley.
Benji stressed how much topping the charts would mean to him and the band.
"I've been an artist for 25 years, and (I'm) representing a community of peace, love, togetherness and unity," he said.
"I think the messaging in Skindred's music is more important than anything that's going on, because we're all about bringing people together.
"This platform can help us build a stronger community throughout the world through the sound of Skindred and the music that we make."
And if they do get number one? Well, Benji said the band have big plans: "Pasty and chips".