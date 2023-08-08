Love Island's Scott says he hopes he's done Wales proud
- Published
Scott van-der-Sluis was only the sixth Welshman to appear on Love Island, and the first from north Wales.
The 22-year-old spent just over 40 days in the show's villa in Spain before being dumped a week before the end of the series.
Despite not leaving the villa with the £50,000 cash prize, the Connah's Quay-born islander said he hoped he had done his country proud.
"I'm a proud Welshman," he said. "My loyalty is to Wales."
Scott entered the Love Island villa this summer as a "bombshell", the reality show's term for late-comers sent in to stir up drama.
But he was not completely unknown to the public before then. A professional goalkeeper, he most recently played for League of Ireland Premier Division club Shelbourne.
He also represented Wales a total of 10 times at under-15, under-16 and under-17 level.
He was also a member of Swansea City's squad and played for Bangor City.
He said he wanted to use his new platform to give back to the football community in Wales.
"Welsh football has given me a lot over the years, playing for Welsh teams and playing for Wales at underage (level)," he said.
"Sports presenting is something I'd be interested in, but to be honest, I'd want to work in something in Wales and help Welsh football grow."
Scott was the first boy from north Wales to appear on Love Island, as all other past Welshmen, including series seven winner Liam Reardon, have hailed from the south.
This, he said, means he was representing both his region and country.
"I think I've done a good job, representing Wales in a way that I should," he said.
"I hope people have enjoyed watching me."
While he left the villa early, Scott became known for his one-liners, several of which went viral on TikTok.
"At the time, you're just saying what you're thinking," he said. "But when you come out and you see the edits of all your one-liners put together, it's funny.
"It makes me laugh to be honest, even though I'm watching myself."
One of his most popular quotes was his response to fellow contestant Mitch Taylor on the show's awards night. The comment resulted in some viewers branding him the "people's winner".
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Scott said he was not aware this moment had gone viral until he got his phone back after he was dumped from the island.
"It was nice to relive the moments where you were making people laugh," he said.
He added while he plans to return to football eventually, he was not sure what route he might take.
For now, he is adjusting back to life on the outside.
"It's a new life now," he said. "Life is very, very different than before I went in."