Mobility scooter shed must go, Colwyn Bay woman, 83, told
- Published
A woman who had a shed built near her flat for her mobility scooter has been told to take it down after complaints.
Dot Slater, 83, had the storage unit placed in the corner of a car park at a block of flats in Colwyn Bay, Conwy.
She said it would store her mobility scooter and that of another resident.
But now Emeritus Homes plc, which runs the block, has told her in writing that it has had complaints and she did not have advance permission, so it must go. The company has been asked to comment.
The former nurse said she had a verbal agreement from a member of site staff that she was allowed to install the 8ft x 6ft (2.43m x 1.83m) shed on her parking bay.
The company, which operates the site as an independent living facility for the over-55s, said she could have a replacement structure if plans are formally submitted and approved, according to the letter.
Mrs Slater, who worked at Llandudno Hospital, has three children and three grandchildren
She said: "I was told verbally I could put the shed there but then they denied saying it and I got a letter asking me to remove it.
"I'm 83 and I need it there.
"My scooter had been under a sheet outside for 12 months before then and this shed has been up for five weeks.
"Two of us use it and it has a padlock."