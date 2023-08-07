Heartstopper: Filming imminent for Netflix show’s third series
- Published
He's been behind the camera for Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Happy Valley.
But despite his impressive track record, Euros Lyn has admitted he was unsure his latest TV drama would be a success.
Therefore, the Swansea-based director said Netflix's Heartstopper becoming a global smash is "a brilliant, lovely surprise".
The 52-year-old also revealed a third series has already got the greenlight and is ready to begin filming.
Adapted from Alice Oseman's popular graphic novels, Heartstopper tells of life and love in the teen LGBTQ+ community - and it's struck a chord with audiences.
"When I first read the script it really got to me emotionally and I hoped it would have the same effect on audiences," said Mr Lyn.
"But there are always so many variables, so many things which can shift it either way that you never know how it's going to go.
"So it's a brilliant lovely surprise that people have taken it to their hearts and loved it so much."
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, he added that despite being targeted at teens, it has won over viewers of all ages.
"Falling in love for the first time stays with you forever - no matter what age you are," he said.
"People really get how the two boys in our story are destined for each other, just as Shakespeare realised Romeo and Juliet were star-crossed lovers."
Many fans have lauded Heartstopper's representation of LGBTQ characters for helping them open up about their own sexuality for the first time.
This includes those now in their 40s and 50s who felt reluctant to come out whilst growing up during the 1980s.
The show has proved such a sensation for Netflix that the streaming giant has already asked the Welshman for more - despite series two only having debuted on our screens last week.
"Season three has been commissioned already, we're very excited and are due to start work on it soon," he said.
"When I read a script I really have to feel it because I always put my heart and soul into it. I just try to tell the best story I possibly can."