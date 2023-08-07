Canal routes could close over funding cuts, warns boss
- Published
Parts of the canal network may have to close because of a funding cut, bosses have warned.
The Canal and River Trust maintains four canals in Wales and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.
However, it said a 40% cut in public money will affect its ability to maintain and repair waterways.
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said it made it clear since 2012 that the trust would need to find alternative funding.
More than 350,000 people visit the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, in Llangollen, Denbighshire, every year.
Some walk across it; others take a more leisurely approach as they make their way along the 11 miles (17.7km) of Llangollen Canal.
As part of a world heritage site since 2009, it takes a lot to repair and maintain, and now the finances are being squeezed, said Mark Evans, director of the Canal & River Trust in Wales.
Describing how the aqueduct, designed by architect Thomas Telford, needed extra attention, he added: "All our structures need considerable maintenance, which comes at a cost and that's been increasing over the last few years."
"Here it's 126ft (38m) high so when we do maintain it we have to look at all the heritage restraints surrounding it.
"And the environment is really important to us up here. So there is some additional cost that we need to consider."
The Canal and River Trust said the £400m in UK government funding from 2027 to 2037 was a real terms reduction of more than 40%, and while it will try to limit the impact, closures could still happen.
Where are the canals in Wales?
- Llangollen Canal
- Montgomery Canal
- Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal
- Swansea Canal
Chief executive Richard Parry said: "We have ambitious plans for continued growth in income from donations, investments and other funding streams and are also growing volunteer numbers to help with our work.
Tall order
"However, even taking these into account, the decision by the government leaves a substantial funding shortfall which puts decades of restoration and recovery of these much-loved historic waterways at risk."
Plaid Cymru MS for North Wales Llyr Gruffydd said looking for alternative funding is not realistic.
He added: "It is incumbent on the UK government, because this isn't expenditure, this is an investment.
"It's an investment in the environment, in the local economy, in people's health and wellbeing and to slash that by half effectively in real terms over the ten year period is so short sighted I think it'll end up costing the government more at the end of the day."
A Defra spokesperson said: "Since it was first created in 2012, we have been very clear that the trust would have to increasingly move towards alternative sources of funding.
"To date, we have awarded them £550m and are supporting them with a further £590m between now and 2037."The Canal and River Trust has not said which sites are most at risk of closure.
In an effort to save money, it is asking visitors to consider volunteering to help manage parts of the network. But it warned that maintaining the current standards in future would be a tall order.