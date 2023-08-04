Gwent Police: Hung jury discharged in John Stringer sex case
- Published
A jury has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict in the case of a police officer accused of sexually abusing a girl.
Gwent Police's John Stringer, 41, from Cardiff, denied five counts of sexually abusing a girl under 13.
At Cardiff Crown Court Judge Daniel Williams asked prosecutors to make a decision by next Friday about whether they will seek a retrial.
Mr Stringer has been bailed until Friday.
The jury of seven women and five men spent three-and-a-quarter hours considering evidence before the judge said he would accept a majority verdict.
Two-and-a-quarter hours later they said they could not reach a verdict.
The judge thanked them for their duty and discharged them.
In total Mr Stringer pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault by touching; two of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; and one of causing a child to watch a sexual act.