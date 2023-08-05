Wrexham: Football League return for club after promotion
- Published
While fans across the country will be delighted to see the return of the Football League, people in Wrexham have an extra reason to savour it.
Wrexham AFC play their first game in the football league for 15 years when they host MK Dons later.
It is a dream come true for long-suffering fans, as well as those drawn to the club via their celebrity owners.
Manager Phil Parkinson said the club was "at the heart of the community and that connection is so important".
The spirits were certainly high back in May when the team were cheered on by 40,000 people as their victory parade passed through the city.
Community groups have also been given plenty to shout about too as many have been given free tickets to matches to make the club as accessible as possible.
Sam Jones from Dynamic Wrexham, a charity that works with young people with disabilities, said: "In terms of Rob and Ryan, what is going on on the pitch is grand, but everything that's happening off the pitch for me is way more important.
"It's absolutely fantastic. I think it's 56 different community groups that they've reached with the ticket scheme, so that's about 5,000 tickets in total."
While Parkinson and his team are looking forward to a new season in the Football League, the "Wrex-factor" has encouraged some to look back at the city's footballing history.
The Football Museum for Wales has launched a guided heritage tour to highlight the places in Wrexham where significant sporting moments occurred, including the founding of the FAW in 1876.
It also looks at the impact women and diverse communities have had on the sport.
Football coach Anne-Marie Withers, who has taken part in the tour, said: "I found it all really interesting and it gave me a massive insight into the history of football in Wrexham."
Delwyn Derrick, one of the tour guides, said re-joining the Football League was another huge moment for Wrexham fans.
"I think that's a huge point of pride for everyone who supports the club or just generally from the town to see Wrexham back in the Football League where we have always believed they belong."