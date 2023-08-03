Wrexham: City's businesses buzzing ahead of EFL return
As Wrexham prepare for their first EFL match for 15 years, businesses say they have experienced soaring sales and a new buzz alongside the club's success.
Wrexham face MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in their League Two season opener on Saturday.
One business owner said customers were travelling from as far afield as the US, Canada and Australia.
A leading economist said the club's recent success had put a spotlight on all businesses across north Wales.
Tracey Valentine's food van outside the ground has been busier since the club's takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and subsequent success on the field.
She said: "Everybody asks about the club when they come here."
Ms Valentine said she thought the result of the takeover had been "brilliant" for the town.
Ms Valentine's food van is not the only business to benefit from Wrexham's football frenzy.
Mark Roberts took over Wrexham Lager in 2011 when it was "down in the dumps."
After reviving the brand, and sponsoring a stand at Wrexham's ground, he is now travelling the world to promote a beer that has become synonymous with the football club.
"It has certainly made a difference to sales," Mr Roberts said of the club's success.
He has just returned from the US, where viewers of Welcome to Wrexham on Disney+ have noticed the beer on screen.
Mr Roberts said he hoped to expand his sales to the US soon to "take it to the next level."
Mr Roberts's nephew Joss Roberts said the club's achievements were great for local sponsors.
"It has been during the last year in particular, and since January, that we have noticed an increase in sales, and in social media traffic," he said.
"I think that's the positivity created by winning the league. In north Wales in particular, pubs are coming on board now."
Across Wales, Wrexham is becoming people's second team, said Mr Roberts, which had in turn led to more people wanting to try Wrexham Lager.
Net World Sports, based in a £60m towering warehouse on the edge of the city, acts as distributor for the club's shop, posting football shirts to fans around the world.
Its tangible increase in business can only be attributed to the change in the club's fortunes.
"The buzz since Rob and Ryan have come into Wrexham has been enormous," said Sam Williams, the sales assistant manager at Net World Sports.
He said the positive attitude had contributed to "a pickup in terms of morale and motivation in the workplace," especially since the club gained promotion to League Two.
With the success, and celebrity owners, has come great demand for merchandise from a global audience of overnight Wrexham fans.
"The distribution that they've got to do, from a retail perspective, has obviously been enormous," Mr Williams said.
Laura Evison has worked as a florist at Regent House of Flowers since she was 16 years old.
She has owned the business since 2006 and said there had been "electric in the air" since the club's fortunes improved.
"It's deep in the roots of the town, it really is. Especially when you talk to the diehard fans, it's really big. It's lovely," she said.
While not every business can secure a lucrative contract with Wrexham AFC, Ms Evison said the club seemed committed to supporting local firms.
"We had the parade which was fabulous, because there were thousands of people down this street and all through the town.
"And it's lovely. It does involve all the businesses, and we all work together and network, so it's great."
Other businesses in north Wales could also benefit, according to a Bangor University economist.
Dr Edward Thomas Jones said: "There is now an opportunity for businesses across the region to take advantage of this free marketing in order to sell their products and services to new markets.
"When people feel positive, that has a positive impact on the economy. People who are feeling more confident will generally spend more in the local economy.
"There is this relationship between the success we have seen on the field, and the success in the general area."