Salmonella: Wrexham food poisoning cluster sparks investigation
A salmonella cluster in Wrexham has prompted an investigation to find the cause and prevent further cases.
Public Health Wales (PHW) is working with Wrexham council's environmental health team and Betsi Cadwaladr health board to investigate.
PHW said the strain Salmonella Typhimurium can cause bloody diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain.
Most people who contract the bug usually recover but complications can occur among frail or very young people.
Other vulnerable groups include people with compromised immunity, such as cancer patients.
No information has been released on how many people have fallen ill and it is not yet known how they caught it.
PHW consultant and chairman of a multi-agency Outbreak Control Team (OCT), Richard Firth, said: "Public Health Wales is working with colleagues from a range of partner organisations to investigate this cluster of cases, and to reduce the risk of further spread of infection.
"Infection with Salmonella can cause watery and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, abdominal pain, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Salmonella is one of a number of organisms that gives rise to illness collectively known as 'food poisoning'. "
PHW has asked anyone who is worried about their health to call their GP or NHS Direct Wales on 111.