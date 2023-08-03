Drag: First Welsh disabled troupe to make Eisteddfod debut
Being a disabled drag queen has had a massive positive impact on Nicole Bird's life.
The 27-year-old from Caerphilly joined House of Deviant during the Covid lockdown, and says she has not looked back since.
House of Deviant is the first and only disabled drag troupe in Wales.
"It makes me feel fabulous and confident. I'm proud to be a woman in drag," Ms Bird said.
The drag queens are preparing to perform at this month's National Eisteddfod in Boduan, Gwynedd, for the first time.
Ms Bird will be performing in a Welsh-language show called Ffabinogion - a modern twist on some stories from the Mabinogion, a collection of Welsh myths and legends.
None of the disabled drag queens are Welsh speakers themselves, so they have been learning phrases and lines for the show.
"I've been enjoying learning Welsh and learning about Wales," said Ms Bird.
Her co-performer, 31-year-old Sophie Scheeres, also known as Miss Shade B, was one of the drivers behind the creation of House of Deviant.
She was on a night out and asked Gareth Pahl, who went on to found the troupe, if she could be a drag queen.
"I'm trying to use my voice more, be more confident - that's what I need," said Ms Scheeres.
"I think it's amazing to be a different character than who you are. Miss Shade is very sassy," said Ms Scheeres.
She said she was "nervous" about the eisteddfod performance because Welsh was new to her.
"I'm getting it slowly. It's a little bit different and a little bit hard, but I'm learning," she said.
The TikTok content creator
Guiding the queens through the performances is Ellis Lloyd Jones, a TikTok content creator originally from Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
He said: "I think it's really important that we have this representation of different people in the eisteddfod.
"Although the queens don't speak a lot of Welsh they're showing they're really passionate to get into it and learn it and I think that's something we should celebrate," Mr Jones added.
For Mr Pahl, 40, watching the group rehearse has been a great source of pride.
He said it had been a "real challenge" that had come at the right time to push the performers out of their comfort zones.
"One of the purposes of the project in not only about growing self-esteem but to show the world what they can do," he said.
Having performed in drag on-and-off for 22 years, Mr Pahl said his drag alter ego gave him confidence and had an impact "in and out of my drag life".
He said as a result, he explored how to "use drag performance with adults with learning disabilities to grow confidence and self-esteem.
"It's a really good tool to help people who sometimes struggle to get their voices heard," he said.
"There's a number of reasons why anyone would want to do drag.
"It might be about gender exploration, it might be about self identity and self esteem. It might just be that you really like glitter and fabulous sequins.
"House of Deviant is a celebration of humanity."
Since creating the group, Mr Pahl said it had been a "crazy, wild journey" that had gone from "strength to strength".
He said one of the most rewarding feelings for him was watching the impact drag has on the disabled performers.
"When you see that change and just how a person thinks about themselves," he said.
"Yes, they are showing audiences how great they are, and how fabulous, and what they can do, but also it is having a real profound difference to that individual as well."
Mr Pahl said there "could be more opportunities", and there were still "a lot of barriers that society puts in the way of disabled people".
For drag performer Becky King, from Cardiff, she said she had gained confidence since joining the troupe.
"It makes me feel like a different person. I look young for my age so it makes me feel older," she said.
She said the upcoming eisteddfod performance meant she was learning "a bit more welsh", and even learning the language on her phone.
"It's tricky sometimes, but I'm excited to show the audience my confidence and show them that I can do a good job at performing," she added.