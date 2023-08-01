Welsh language: Wrexham to host 2025 National Eisteddfod
- Published
Wrexham will host the National Eisteddfod in 2025, organisers have announced.
The annual festival, which begins in Boduan, Gwynedd, on Saturday, was last held in Wrexham in 2011. Its exact location has not yet been agreed.
Wrexham councillor Hugh Jones said the Eisteddfod was a "fantastic opportunity to welcome people from far and wide to celebrate our language and culture".
Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses said Wrexham was "the place to be".
In 2011, it took place on farmland to the west of the city, but talks are ongoing about the location for 2025.
Mr Jones added: "The last time the eisteddfod was held here in 2011 it was a huge success and had a positive impact on communities across the county borough.
"I've no doubt 2025 will be even better, and the eyes of Wales - and much of the world - will once again be firmly fixed on our wonderful city."
Over the next two years, a number of grassroots projects will be set up for groups and individuals to learn more about the Welsh language and culture.
Ms Jones said: "Much has changed in the city over the past 15 years and we're looking forward to being part of Wrexham's story for the next two years.
"Wrexham is the place to be nowadays, and we can't wait to be working locally in the community for the next two years."
It has been a turbulent build-up to this year's festival, with a number of artists pulling out due to strict rules governing the use of non-Welsh languages in performances.
First, bilingual rapper Sage Todz announced he would not be performing, followed by singer-songwriter duo Izzy Rabey and Eädyth Crawford stepping down.
The National Eisteddfod has said the rule about the Welsh language was "fundamental" to the festival.
Next year's eisteddfod will be held in Rhondda Cynon Taf for the first time in almost 70 years.