Cancer: Fraudsters use Morgan Ridler's name in charity con
- Published
Fraudsters are trying to rip-off a cancer charity set up for a three-year-old who died just four weeks ago.
Morgan Ridler, from Swansea, died in palliative care after he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in 2021.
His mum Natalie said people door-knocking to sell "badly-made" versions of the charity's hoodies was "pretty calculated" and "raw".
South Wales Police has been asked to comment.
Mrs Ridler said she became aware of people using her son's name to try to scam the charity via her supporters.
"A couple of days ago I had a Facebook message about a gentleman who was going door-to-door showing a badly-made hoodie with a badly-printed logo," she said.
"He was asking people to pay £40 to order one but he needed cash."
Morgan's parents set up Morgan's Army while he was undergoing treatment.
He died on 28 June and was described as a "beautiful boy" who always "smiled, laughed and loved".
The pair have raised thousands of pounds for families of children diagnosed with cancer.
Morgan's mum said: "We live in pretty hard times so I don't want to come down too judgmentally on anyone.
"I want to show a level of understanding out there that people are desperate... but there are support networks out there and people you can approach for help.
"If they've gone to this level of deceit to create a hoodie and go round door-to-door I feel like that's pretty calculated.
"To defraud any charity is of course awful but to defraud a children's cancer charity is almost another level.
"The biggest part of this is me and Matthew are grieving Morgan still. This is his legacy and I really don't want part of his legacy having to be us having to fight back about fraudsters."
Mrs Ridler said it was important that people wanting to donate or fundraise contacted the charity through legitimate avenues.