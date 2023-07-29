Ex-para Chris Lewis's six-year walk around UK coastline
A former paratrooper has spent six years walking more than 19,000 miles around the entire coastline of the UK.
Chris Lewis, 43, from Swansea, set off in August 2017 from Llangennith beach on the Gower peninsula.
Since then, he has adopted a dog, fallen in love, got engaged to Kate Barron, 36, who joined his walk, and had a son, Magnus.
The couple and their baby will finish the charity walk later on Saturday back where it all began at Llangennith.
"It took longer than I ever imagined," he admitted, as he raised over £350,000 for armed forces charity SSAFA.
The early stages of Chris's journey can be seen in the BBC programme Our Lives.
Starting his walk with just £10 in his pocket, Chris said he needed to get away from the "clutter" of everyday life.
He began documenting his trek through pictures and videos on his Facebook page, which now has more than 147,000 followers.
While on his journey, on 25 August 2020, he first met Kate who, after meeting him twice, decided to join him.
"I think for me probably the most surprising moment was feeling so confident about giving up everything that I spent 10 years working for in my life to joining this walk on such an impulse," she said.
The pair, along with their dog Jet, continued their journey together and in 2021, spent the second lockdown in a tent in woods.
They then welcomed baby Magnus in May 2022.
"I promised myself I would come back a happy man and it's far exceeded that," said Chris.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet, six years is a long time and I think more than anything it's become a lifestyle rather than just an adventure, if that makes sense.
"I achieved what I set out to do and that's a promise I made to myself a long time ago. Everything's a learning curve if you let it be. Just don't let it get you down, learn from it and move forward."
Kate said Sunday morning "may feel a little strange".
"We'll wake up and no longer have that mission in mind of where can we get up to on the coast today," she said.
"It's the end of one adventure and the beginning of a lifetime more to come as a family."