Raglan: Van driver in court over triathlete's crash death

Rebecca CominsFamily photo
Rebecca Comins was a champion triathlete

A van driver has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a champion triathlete.

Rebecca Comins, 52, died after a crash with a Vauxhall Movano on the A40 near Raglan, Monmouthshire, at about 19:20 BST on 2 June 2022.

Vasile Barbu, 48, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mrs Comins, from Caldicot, was a champion triathlete and Ironman competitor.

Known as Becky, her family previously described her as "beautiful".

"She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie," the family said in a tribute last year.

Mr Barbu, from Abergavenny, was granted bail to appear at Newport Crown Court.

