Stradey Park Hotel: Owners win injunction in bid to curb protests
- Published
The owners of a four-star hotel earmarked for housing asylum-seekers have secured a temporary High Court injunction against protestors.
The injunction limits the activities of groups objecting to the plans who have gathered outside in recent weeks.
The owners of the Stradey Park Hotel in Furnace, Carmarthenshire, sought the injunction in a bid to prevent trespass and obstruction at the property.
The injunction was granted until late January next year.
Several action groups are opposed to plans for the venue to host up to 241 asylum seekers which were announced in June.
The hotel owner's injunction bid was adjourned by the judge earlier this week because he wanted people who had emailed him to be able to attend court and make submissions.
On Thursday, a group of Furnace residents who live close to the hotel shared their concerns over the impact of the protests and the potential arrival of asylum seekers.
Judge Roger Ter Haar told the court in London the residents spoke "powerfully and emotionally" to him about it.