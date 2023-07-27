M4 crash: Police refers itself to watchdog after chase
Police have confirmed a motorway crash that saw two people injured happened after officers were pursuing a car.
The crash involving a BMW happened on the M4 motorway on Wednesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the crash happened on the eastbound carriageway after a pursuit began on the A48 at Nantycaws, Carmartenshire.
Two people were taken to hospital but have since been discharged, the force said.
The force said on Thursday it was releasing a statement about referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct IOPC) "in the interests of transparency".
The crash led to 90-minute delays on the motorway on Wednesday, 26 July.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 13:00 BST to reports of an incident on the M4 between Junction 47 and 48.
One person was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said.
Another person was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment.