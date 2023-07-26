Aberdare's Priory Hospital firms fined £400k after workers assaulted
Companies running a mental health unit have been fined more than £400,000 after staff suffered bite attacks from inpatients.
One worker was bitten "through to the bone" at the Priory Hospital in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
It cared for people with learning disabilities, mental health and behavioural issues and closed in 2017, Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard.
The providers previously pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches.
The independent Priory Hospital was a specialist institution which cared for up to 12 patients.
Park Care Homes ran the day-to-day business of the hospital while Priory Central Services managed a number of services.
The court heard that in a "series of incidents" between 2014 and 2017 seven care workers and one inpatient were assaulted or put at risk.
The court previously heard that staff were provided with jackets that did not protect them from bite injuries and were given malfunctioning personal safety alarms.
One attack by an inpatient meant a care worker required two skin grafts, while another attack on a different worker resulted in her losing hearing in her right ear.
Sentencing, District Judge David Webster said the harm caused to workers was "very unpleasant".
But he also noted that "there were no previous convictions for either company, [and] each company has cooperated with the prosecuting authority".
He said that in the time that passed since the incidents, both had made changes to their health and safety policies.
Park Care Homes, which had an annual turnover of more than £7.9m, was fined £363,000.
Priory Central Services, which had a turnover of more than £2m, was fined £40,000.
Both companies have to pay a £120 compensation to the victims, and were ordered to cover the court costs.
A Priory spokesperson said in a statement: "We apologise unreservedly to the staff who were injured at Aberdare Hospital prior to its closure six years ago.
"We accept that there were shortcomings in ensuring risk assessments were up to date, and in providing the right training and protective equipment."
The firm also said it has introduced plans to manage biting risk and improved its safety training, which it claims has seen a "69% decrease in reportable incidents in this area between 2017 and 2022".