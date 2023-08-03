How Jake Paul helped propel Swansea vodka start-up
Jake Paul, Ronaldinho and giving away gold cars have helped propel a Welsh vodka brand into one of the UK's fast-growing companies.
Charlie Morgan, 27, and Jackson Quinn, 29, are the co-owners of Swansea-based AU Vodka - valued at about £150m.
The pair now have a net worth of about £55m each, according to The Sunday Times rich list.
"It's been a whirlwind for probably the last five years," Jackson told Radio Wales Breakfast.
After its launch in 2015 the brand has surged in popularity on social media following publicity stunts and celebrity endorsements.
The company has paid Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho and boxing star Floyd Mayweather to promote its products and has even given away a gold Lamborghini on social media.
After paying YouTube star-turned boxer Paul £200,000 to temporarily tattoo their bottle on his body, the brand offered to pay up to £250 for fans to a very real tattoo on themselves, with dozens taking them up on the offer.
In 2017, the brand brought former Radio 1 DJ Charlie Sloth on board as a business partner, who has since moved to Swansea and has been ever-present in their marketing.
Co-owner Charlie, whose father Martin Morgan is a director of Swansea City football club and owns the city's four-star Morgan's Hotel, said it was "important" that the business remained in Swansea.
"We're a big noise in Swansea and everyone talks about us, whereas if we were in London or New York or a bigger city, maybe you wouldn't be such a big deal," he said.
The company employs 63 people, mostly based at its headquarters, but has recently opened new offices in Amsterdam and Atlanta, in the US.
Jake Paul tattoo
While the "tattoo" of the vodka bottle on Paul's arm was fake, the £200,000 the company gave him to do it was not.
"Our engagement on that moment was pretty special. We've got 300,000 followers on Instagram at the moment and on that post, in particular, it had 290,000 likes," Jackson said.
Before Charlie started selling vodka, he gained notoriety for a different reason when, as a ball boy for Swansea City in 2013, he was kicked by Chelsea star Eden Hazard.
The incident saw Hazard sent off and Swansea hold on for a draw to reach to the League Cup final, which they won.
After the incident, many thought Charlie, who was 17 at the time, was attempting to waste time by lying on top of the ball.
So, 10 years on, what really happened that night? Was Morgan time wasting or did he genuinely fall on the ball?
"I don't know about that, to be fair. That's one for another day," he said.