Stradey Park Hotel: Bid to limit Llanelli protest adjourned
- Published
A court bid for an injunction limiting protests near a hotel set to house asylum seekers has been adjourned to hear local views.
Demonstrations began at Stradey Park Hotel, in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, when plans to host up to 241 asylum seekers were announced in June.
The hotel owners went the High Court claiming access to the site had been blocked.
A judge said he wanted to hear from local people before proceeding.
Gryphon Leisure Ltd owns the hotel where asylum seekers had been set to arrive on 10 July.
It asked the court to impose an "urgent interim injunction" to prevent trespass and obstruction at the site.
Judge Roger ter Haar told the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London he had personally received a number of messages from local residents.
He said there was "obviously very strong local feeling" and told lawyers he wanted people who had emailed him to have a chance to attend court and make submissions.
Furnace Action Committee previously claimed Gryphon Leisure had "picked on innocent locals to take to court".
Lawyers representing Gryphon said protesters were opposed to asylum seekers being temporarily housed at the hotel.
They said "protest activity" had begun in early June and told the judge protesters had held signs displaying "racist and offensive" slogans and waved Union and Welsh flags.
Jenny Wigley KC, who led Gryphon's legal team, told the judge the firm wanted an "urgent interim injunction" to protect the hotel from the actions of protesters".
Judge ter Haar said lawyers representing the hotel owners would have a chance to consider residents' views and he aimed to reconsider the case on Thursday.