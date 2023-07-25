St Mellons: Man charged as part of triple death crash probe
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been charged as part of an investigation into a crash which killed three people.
Joel Samuel Lia, of Rumney, Cardiff, will appear at the city's magistrates' court charged with driving a car without a licence or insurance in Porthcawl, in Bridgend county, on March 4, 2023, South Wales Police said.
The car crashed in St Mellons, Cardiff later that night, killing three people.
The charge is not related to the collision, the force said.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision later that night in Cardiff.
Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, were critically injured and taken to hospital.
All five had been on a night out in Newport when the car is believed to have veered off the A48 into trees.
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in St Mellons the week after to pay tribute to them and part of the road was closed to allow the crowds to congregate.