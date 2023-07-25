Eryri: Petrified parrot and owner rescued up mountain
A woman and her parrot have been rescued from a mountain after being stranded - with the bird greeting their rescuer with "hello!" as he came to their assistance.
Molly and her parrot Jeckyll were among several parrot owners from Derbyshire who had travelled to Eryri on Monday.
Jeckyll is frequently let out to fly along with other parrots and the birds readily return to their owners.
But when peregrine falcons chased him, he panicked and took flight.
Molly had to set off up the 1,001m (3,284ft)-high Glyder Fawr mountain to look for Jeckyll, but climbed so high in getting to him that she became stuck and in danger.
Chris Lloyd, chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, said: "We managed to locate her phone eventually which put her high up on the mountain in Cwm Idwal, just below Glyder Fawr.
"Possibly she could be described as being on a perch - needless to say parrot jokes were flying around everywhere."
With Molly and her parrot stuck on "very steep and heavily vegetated ground" one of the rescue team had to climb up to her and attach a rope to her so she could scramble down safely.
"She's got a little perch mounted on the back of [Molly's] rucksack and [the parrot] just sits on there quite happily," said Mr Lloyd.
"The interesting thing is, as my team member climbed up to her... Jeckyll said 'hello!'
"You just can't believe the story."
After being brought down to safety, Molly and Jeckyll were said to be fine.
"[Jeckyll] was quite happy to tuck into a cereal bar," said Mr Lloyd.
He added that the team had experienced a busy period of call-outs in recent days and were completing another rescue when they came to Jeckyll and his owner's aid.
But he said Molly had done the right thing in calling for help because of the highly dangerous location she had found herself in.