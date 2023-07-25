Pembrokeshire: Mum struggles to understand son's drowning death
A heartbroken mum whose son drowned at sea has said she "struggles to comprehend" what happened more than a year on.
A wave swept Zac Thompson off rocks at West Angle Bay, Pembrokeshire, on 1 July last year.
Carli Newell, 36, said the Pembroke Dock Community School pupil's death was still felt in the community.
She has now urged other families to be more aware of the danger the ocean poses.
An inquest heard the 11-year-old died after getting caught in a whirlpool.
He was with his brother and cousin, but they managed to get themselves back onto the rocks.
"They were playing football and they wanted to go watch the sunset," mother-of-two Ms Newell said.
"They had no intention of going into the water."
Zac was staying with his dad at the time.
As Ms Newell sat at home with her partner the phone rang.
She said: "It's about a 15-minute drive away, where the boys were staying.
"I got a call from my oldest son and we made our way to the beach.
"By the time we got there all the emergency services were already there."
Zac died in hospital the next day.
The impact of his death was "still palpable within our community", Ms Newell said.
'Funny, cheeky, intelligent'
"Zac remains affectionately remembered by all who knew him, with several memorial matches held in the sports he adored, a tradition that will endure for years to come," she said.
The youngster had a "larger-than-life aura", his mum added.
"Zac possessed an infectious personality - funny, cheeky, intelligent, kind, and extremely courageous."
Further tragedies could be avoided, said Ms Newell.
"I just want to do anything I can to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else," she said.
Her words followed a new report by Water Safety Wales, Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident (ROSPA) and Public Health Wales, which found drowning deaths were disproportionately high among younger people.
Drowning is the second most common cause of accidental deaths in children in Wales, according to the document.
Ms Newell said: "In Wales we are blessed with fantastic beaches, bays, harbours, lagoons and inland waters. The significance of water safety and education regarding appropriate actions during emergencies cannot be overstated.
"The evidence presented in this report makes clear that more can be done to reduce water-related fatalities in children and young people in Wales and safeguard them as they revel in and respect the water.
"I urge everyone to consider what more they can do to help children and young people enjoy the water safely."
The report highlights that almost half of deaths happen in June, July and August.
The RNLI reported a 46% increase in incidents across the 39 beaches watched over by lifeguards in Wales.
Lifeguards in Wales helped 2,315 people in 2022, an increase of nearly 40%.
Swansea lifeguard supervisor, Thomas John, said the huge tidal range in the Bristol Channel was an issue.
"There's loads of safety information online, getting the weather is very accessible on a mobile phone, getting tide times is very accessible but I think people... need to know those things before visiting the coast," he said.
He also urged people to float on their backs if they got into trouble.
Water Safety Wales chairman, Chris Cousens, said it was important to educate families to prevent child deaths.
He said: "It is sobering to reveal that almost half of the children and young people were taking part in activities where they had not intended entering the water, just like Zac when the fatal incident occurred."