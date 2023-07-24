Arrest after man sexually assaulted on train to Cardiff
A man was sexually assaulted on a train after lewd comments were made towards him, police say.
The incident happened at about 12:50 BST on 1 July, on a train from Aberdare to Cardiff Central.
The victim walked past a group of people before a man allegedly "made lewd comments towards him".
Police said the man then sexually assaulted the victim before "making light of the incident".
A 40-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the assault before being released on bail.
British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for witnesses.