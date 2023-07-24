Rhodes fires: Welsh tourists describe chaotic escape
- Published
Holidaymakers from Wales have faced chaotic scenes on the Greek island of Rhodes where wildfires forced the closure of hotels in the south.
One family described sleeping on a hotel floor, and another told how they fled as the flames approached.
Fires have forced 19,000 people to be evacuated in Greece's largest ever such operation.
EasyJet is planning repatriation flights, with one family from south Wales set to return home tomorrow.
Caryn Savazzi from Llysworney, Vale of Glamorgan, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast she, her husband and two children arrived to "absolute chaos" at Rhodes airport on Saturday evening.
"We stood in a queue with the children for two hours," she said. "Lots of people [were] very anxious when they were finding out their hotel was closed and they didn't have an alternative."
Ms Savazzi said they were eventually taken to a stadium in Rhodes, but at about 3am local time as they prepared to sleep on the floor of a school hall a local family offered them accommodation.
"They drove us to their home and had a sofa bed set up and we've stayed with them since," she said. "It's been absolutely incredible.
"We've only had a better experience compared to the horror of others due to luck," she said. She has been able to book a flight with her family to Bristol on Tuesday.
Lowri Jones, 52, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, and her 13-year-old daughter Ella were less fortunate.
They also arrived at Rhodes airport to find out their hotel on the south of the island had been affected.
"The last 24 hours have been horrific really," Ms Jones said. She and her daughter were put in another hotel on the north of the island but had to sleep on the floor because there were no available rooms.
"Our situation is better than a lot of people... we've got all our stuff with us and I know a lot of people who are in a worse situation and people fighting the fires," she added.
"We were herded into a bus, dumped at this hotel. [Hotel staff] have handed out water and tried to keep us going. They had 600 people landing here so there's only so much that they can do.
He daughter Ella called the trip a "weird experience" .
"We're suppose to be on holiday enjoying ourselves but we've been stressing about where we're going to be next, where we're going to sleep," said Ella. "It's not nice."
Another family from Cardiff described the "shocking" experience of having to escape from their hotel on Rhodes.
Ynyr Roberts and Gwenllian Glyn, a BBC Wales journalist, on holiday with their children aged 12 and 10, said they had to leave most of their belongings there.
They described seeing the flames approaching their hotel.
"We saw this big cloud and we received this text on my son's phone saying you have to evacuate the area," Ms Glyn said. "I ran to reception and said I'd like to leave."
But she said there were no buses or plans to evacuate the hotel.
"Obviously they hadn't really planned for this sort of situation and it's just how quickly it developed from nothing to just massive yellow cloud," she said. "The scariest part was when the flames started right by the hotel and just not knowing how much time we had."
When the fire came closer the family decided to run down a hill below their hotel.
"We got to the bottom of the hill and i just saw a small minibus and I just said 'please, please can you take us' and he said 'yes jump in'," she said. A dozen people squeezed into the "tiny" vehicle.
"But [my husband] and my daughter weren't with us so we had to scream 'please can my husband and daughter get on'," she said. "It was really surreal - you see these things in movies and you don't imagine being there."
They spent hours of trying to get to the airport and managed to return to Wales on Sunday morning.