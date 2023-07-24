Welsh translation error sends Cardiff drivers opposite ways
A botched roadworks sign translation tells drivers in English to follow a diversion eastbound, but the Welsh tells them to head the opposite way.
A sign on Pendyris Street, Cardiff, tell drivers they can only head eastbound due to a one-way system.
But the Welsh translation reads: "Unffordd tua'r gorllewin yn unig," which is telling drivers to head west, past signs saying "no entry".
Cardiff council said the sign would be removed and replaced.
"We have made the contractor aware," the council said in a statement.
"The sign that has an error on it will be removed and replaced with a no entry sign.
"At the other entrance, a one-way sign will be erected, if it hasn't already," it added.
While no doubt an inconvenient - and confusing - experience for motorists in the capital, it cannot lay claim to the biggest mistake to ever grace a Welsh road sign.
That honour must surely still belong to the out of office email reply that somehow made its way on to a sign in Swansea.