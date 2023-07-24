Single malt Welsh whisky given post-Brexit PGI status
Whisky made in Wales has been given protected status like Welsh lamb.
Single malt Welsh whisky is the first spirit to receive geographical indication (GI) status since UKGI was launched in 2021 after Brexit.
Production has expanded since its revival 20 years ago with exports to more than 45 countries. And the spirit is expected to generate £23m this year.
Four distilleries were part of the final bid for GI status - Penderyn, In the Welsh Wind, Da Mhile, and Coles.
Penderyn boss Stephen Davies said gaining the status was a "significant milestone".
"It assists in safeguarding both the quality of the product and also its source of origin," he added.
A total of 20 food and drinks have been officially protected in Wales, including Anglesey Sea Salt, Caerphilly Cheese, Carmarthen Ham, Conwy Mussels, Denbigh Plum, Pembrokeshire Early Potatoes, Welsh Laverbread, West Wales Coracle Caught Sewin and Salmon, as well as Welsh wine, cider, leeks, beef, lamb and pork.
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said the Welsh whisky industry played an "important role in the food and drink sector" in Wales.
"I am very pleased for all those involved in gaining this prestigious status and ensures this fantastic product gains the recognition and prestige it deserves," she said.
UKGI was set up to ensure certain UK foods and drinks could secure legal protection against imitation after the UK's withdrawal from the EU which runs its own scheme.
UK Food and Farming Secretary Therese Coffey said awarding the Welsh whisky GI status "shows how the UK government is ready to get behind the best of British food and drink from across the nation - to boost sales at home and abroad, create jobs and grow our economy".
"I look forward to meeting some of the distillers at the Royal Welsh Show and celebrating this unique product's wonderful history," she added.
The agricultural show takes place at Llanelwedd in Powys from Monday.