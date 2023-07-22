Tom Jones questions decision to ban Delilah at rugby games
Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones has questioned the decision to stop choirs from singing his song Delilah before Welsh rugby matches.
It was announced in February the song would no longer be sung by choirs at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
The 1968 hit has been controversial because of its references to a woman's murder by her jealous partner.
Before playing the song, Sir Tom told the crowd at Cardiff Castle on Friday the ban could not stop fans singing it.
Delilah was removed from the playlist of rugby choirs in 2015 and was officially banned earlier this year, prompting a debate on depictions of violence against women.
At the time, the Principality Stadium said: "Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.
"Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.
"The WRU [Welsh Rugby Union] condemns domestic violence of any kind.
"We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter."