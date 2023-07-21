Drug dealing father and son jailed for selling cocaine from farm
- Published
A drug-dealing father and son have been jailed after almost 600g (1.3lbs) of cocaine was discovered at their farm.
Stephen Leyson and son Samson Leyson were found guilty of dealing cocaine and cannabis.
A warrant for the arrest of the Stephen Leyson's wife, Lynne Leyson, has also been issued for drug dealing charges.
Swansea Crown Court heard 592g (1.3lbs) of cocaine and 1.4kg (3.08lbs) of cannabis was found at their home at Pibwr Farm, Carmarthen.
Judge Catherine Richards called the dealing a "serious operation".
Stephen Leyson, 55, was sentenced to 11 years for possession of a firearm and conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
Samson Leyson, 24, was given six years for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
But Lynne Leyson, 52, failed to appear at the court where her husband and son were sentenced so a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Her sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs was postponed in her absence.
Two associates, Richie Coleman and Emma Calver-Roberts, of Vetch Road, Pembroke, both pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
Coleman was sentenced to two years and four months.
Calver-Roberts' sentence was postponed until 25 August for a pre-sentence report.
The 32-year-old remains on bail until then.
A third associate, Andrew Jenkins, of Mount Pleasant, Swansea, was sentenced to nine months for conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.
Judge Richards said there were multiple people in the drugs operation who had "an expectation of substantial financial game".